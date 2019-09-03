Rbo & Co Continues to Hold Position in Coca (KO); Eaton Vance Management Maintains Position in Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 33,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 284,156 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32M, up from 250,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 681,370 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 21.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 33,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 190,432 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 157,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 30,956 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 42C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Financial Inc -, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNF); 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 19/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS ON ACQUISIT; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS (Baa3 SEN; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 2.77 million shares. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp owns 0.27% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 321,536 shares. Uss Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.44% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) or 1.06M shares. Oppenheimer & reported 13,135 shares. Caprock Group Inc Inc has 13,003 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Lpl Finance Limited Liability Co holds 46,221 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 1.46 million shares. Moreover, Miller Howard Ny has 2.13% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Trustmark National Bank Department holds 0% or 200 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Natixis LP reported 0.07% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). 30,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Asset One Limited holds 140,667 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 74,332 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $386.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 10,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,705 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 23,980 shares. Moreover, Sather Grp has 0.05% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 5,200 shares. Fifth Third National Bank owns 1.42M shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Windsor Cap Mngmt Limited Company, a Arizona-based fund reported 21,929 shares. Southeast Asset holds 1.48% or 117,588 shares. Provise Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corp has 150,715 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 7,429 shares. Kings Point Capital holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 66,796 shares. Alyeska Inv Lp reported 0.87% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sageworth Tru holds 2,050 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Llc invested in 22,499 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Lc has 1.84% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Everett Harris & Ca owns 148,806 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

