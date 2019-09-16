Rbo & Co Upped Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $4.19 Million; David R Rahn & Associates Decreased Celgene (CELG) Holding by $308,200

David R Rahn & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc sold 3,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 13,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, down from 16,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $98.37. About 623,026 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 02/04/2018 – Celgene Chief Operating Officer Scott Smith abruptly resigns; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis Oncology/Immuno-Oncology Program; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PRESIDENT & COO SCOTT A. SMITH; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANS TO EXECUTE A $2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Celgene and Chinese Partner BeiGene Verge in Opposite Directions; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & PLANS T

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 58,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 199,220 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.49M, up from 140,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $70.06. About 1.60M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE WON’T SEEK ACCELERATED OKAY FOR ROVA-T IN CERTAIN SCLC; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,850 were accumulated by Amarillo National Bank & Trust. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 1,461 shares. 109,722 are owned by Argent Trust Co. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.98% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 46,790 were reported by Yhb Invest Advsr Inc. Stralem And Inc accumulated 58,390 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il has invested 1.83% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii accumulated 103,121 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Financial Bank Of The West has invested 0.46% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Miller Invest Management Ltd Partnership reported 3,890 shares. Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 4,787 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Country Club Trust Na owns 5,467 shares. Payden And Rygel has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,802 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. 7,525 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. 15,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. On Monday, July 29 Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,000 shares.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

