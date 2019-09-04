Rbo & Co Cut Its Stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by $3.22 Million as Market Value Rose; Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Valuation Declined While Vulcan Value Partners Increased by $152.74 Million Its Stake

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 56.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7.96 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.20M, up from 5.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $61.71. About 3.92 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 3.46M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.21 million for 22.64 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reg by 17,208 shares to 162,874 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.56M shares to 2.46M shares, valued at $195.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Materials Inc. by 479,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,569 shares, and cut its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $633,621 activity. 2,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821.