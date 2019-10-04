Rbo & Co Position in Altria Group (MO) Has Trimmed by $854,789; Corecommodity Management Cut Southern Copper (SCCO) Holding by $1.98 Million as Market Value Declined

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 66.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 52,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 26,244 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, down from 78,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.69. About 14,088 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 18,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 279,938 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.26 million, down from 298,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 673,666 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 8.94 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $426.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 58,221 shares to 199,220 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Investment Corp Il holds 38,206 shares. Bb&T Corp has 0.19% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lynch Associate In, Indiana-based fund reported 35,643 shares. 10,662 are held by Montecito Bankshares & Tru. United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 731 were reported by Ruggie Cap Grp. Charter Trust Co invested in 8,762 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Co reported 0.05% stake. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Jnba Financial reported 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Strs Ohio accumulated 1.13 million shares or 0.24% of the stock. Peddock Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 5,110 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 1.54M shares. Cadence Mgmt Lc invested in 59,991 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 647,883 shares.

Analysts await Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SCCO’s profit will be $402.05 million for 15.72 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Southern Copper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.