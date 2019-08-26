Rbo & Co Upped By $625,347 Its Altria Group (MO) Holding; CME Group Inc. (CME) Covered By 2 Bulls

Rbo & Co Llc increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 3.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rbo & Co Llc acquired 10,971 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Rbo & Co Llc holds 298,125 shares with $17.12M value, up from 287,154 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $88.50B valuation. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $47.38. About 4.23 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $150 lowest target. $195.40’s average target is -8.99% below currents $214.71 stock price. CME Group had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Wednesday, July 3 with “Neutral” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Sell” rating and $150 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. As per Wednesday, July 3, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $214 target in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, June 5. See CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) latest ratings:

The stock increased 1.65% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $214.71. About 317,220 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 05/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Pork demand, wintry weather boosts CME hog futures; 03/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE WEDNESDAY’S FIRMER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – IN ADDITION TO EXPECTED COST SYNERGIES, THERE ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPELLING REVENUE GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, LOWER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 17/04/2018 – FACTBOX-CME raises crude oil future margins; 14/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ends higher but off morning tops; 24/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 23; 22/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY SELL STOPS, LATE MONDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Election of Class B-1 Directors; 10/05/2018 – CME Group to List USD Eris Interest Rate Swap Futures

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME Group Inc. shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa has invested 0.71% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hilltop Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 3,684 shares. First Washington Corp holds 2.84% or 34,055 shares in its portfolio. Invesco has 0.06% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1.09 million shares. Jennison Limited Company accumulated 54,403 shares. Synovus reported 29,346 shares. First Utd Bankshares holds 0.78% or 7,725 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.35% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cincinnati invested in 29,900 shares. Guardian Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 2,500 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mariner Llc holds 0.02% or 7,325 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 5,914 shares. Ameritas Invest invested in 0.05% or 6,415 shares.

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company has market cap of $76.89 billion. The firm offers a range of products across various asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals. It has a 41.87 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include exchange-traded; and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $60.75’s average target is 28.22% above currents $47.38 stock price. Altria Group had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $4800 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $4400 target. Bank of America maintained the shares of MO in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $49 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated holds 0.15% or 27,967 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 26,956 shares. Moreover, Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,600 shares. Dana Inv Advsr Inc reported 36,283 shares. First Interstate Bancorp accumulated 10,410 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cetera Advsrs Ltd stated it has 77,166 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Private Ocean holds 1,205 shares. Paw invested in 12,000 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Fragasso Grp has invested 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Eqis Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.19% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.2% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Texas-based Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division has invested 0.22% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lowe Brockenbrough And invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

