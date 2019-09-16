Rbo & Co Decreased Its Oritani Financia (ORIT) Position; Choice Hotels International (CHH) Sellers Increased By 7.86% Their Shorts

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) had an increase of 7.86% in short interest. CHH’s SI was 3.60M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.86% from 3.34 million shares previously. With 293,900 avg volume, 12 days are for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)’s short sellers to cover CHH’s short positions. The SI to Choice Hotels International Inc’s float is 10.8%. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $92.55. About 141,894 shares traded. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 13.66% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 03/05/2018 – Sleep Inn Brand Brings Simply Stylish Design To New Hotel Associate Uniforms; 20/03/2018 – Choice Hotels Focuses on Multi-Unit Development to Accelerate Cambria Growth; 16/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $82; 07/03/2018 – Cambria Hotels Pilot Cold Brew and Nitro Coffee Program at Select Properties; 11/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL – STRATEGIC ALLIANCE ALSO CONTEMPLATES CHOICE EXPANDING PRESENCE IN SPAIN AND LATIN AMERICA; 26/03/2018 – Choice Hotels Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q Rev $209.4M; 31/05/2018 – WOODSPRING SUITES ACHIEVES RECORD-SETTING DEVELOPMENT GROWTH SINCE CHOICE HOTELS ACQUISITION; 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Choice Hotels One of “America’s Best Mid-Size Employers”

Rbo & Co Llc decreased Oritani Financia (ORIT) stake by 73.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rbo & Co Llc analyzed 153,447 shares as Oritani Financia (ORIT)'s stock rose 4.68%. The Rbo & Co Llc holds 54,566 shares with $968,000 value, down from 208,013 last quarter. Oritani Financia now has $823.47 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.26. About 75,253 shares traded. Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) has risen 12.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold ORIT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 30.19 million shares or 1.68% more from 29.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Knott David M has 0.06% invested in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) for 7,800 shares. 14,499 were reported by Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 35,229 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 13,060 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Com Na has invested 0% in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0% in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT). The Illinois-based First Trust Advisors LP has invested 0% in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT). Charles Schwab Inv Inc holds 223,603 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 215,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pnc Group Incorporated Inc reported 4,714 shares. Dean Mngmt accumulated 37,285 shares. Brinker Capital Inc owns 12,222 shares. Rbo And Ltd reported 54,566 shares stake. Northern Corporation has invested 0% in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 191,025 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ORIT’s profit will be $11.73 million for 17.56 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Oritani Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.34% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 13.33% or $0.04 from last year's $0.3 per share. ORIT's profit will be $11.73 million for 17.56 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Oritani Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold Choice Hotels International, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 32.17 million shares or 2.91% less from 33.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Echo Street Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 1.29M shares or 1.99% of the stock. 38,723 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. 2,599 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Crawford Inv Counsel reported 142,365 shares stake. Group has invested 0% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). 4,900 are held by Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd. Moreover, Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Moreover, Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Goldman Sachs invested in 778,290 shares. Camarda Finance Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 7 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 2,759 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Zebra Capital Llc reported 0.18% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 4,011 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Choice Hotels International has $9700 highest and $8100 lowest target. $89.33’s average target is -3.48% below currents $92.55 stock price. Choice Hotels International had 4 analyst reports since June 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Wells Fargo.

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.16 billion. It operates in two divisions, Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology. It has a 24.11 P/E ratio. The firm franchises lodging properties under the proprietary brand names Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels and suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.