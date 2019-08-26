Rbo & Co Lowered Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Position by $3.22 Million; Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Holder Investment Management Of Virginia Boosted Its Position

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 12,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 60,257 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 47,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.34% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 3.27M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAI as Vice President Personalized Marketing; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 07/04/2018 – #2 UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $BMY $NLNK

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 204,186 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 105,526 shares. Tekla Capital Limited Company has 1.43% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First National Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Ser reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Peddock Ltd Liability holds 5,814 shares. 31,661 are owned by Secor Cap Lp. St Germain D J Company Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Barbara Oil invested 1.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 147,529 were reported by Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd. Athena Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 8,973 are held by Hamel Assocs Incorporated. Fruth Investment Management, Texas-based fund reported 18,233 shares. Glenview National Bank Trust Dept owns 0.24% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 11,825 shares. Gotham Asset Limited stated it has 0.64% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 0.58% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Regions holds 0.42% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 756,786 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 22,569 shares to 15,567 shares, valued at $457,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) by 22,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,812 shares, and cut its stake in Onespan Inc..

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 33,476 shares to 284,156 shares, valued at $13.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 22,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Reg.