Rbo & Co Increases Holding in Coca (KO); Boeing Co Com Com (BA) Shareholder Groesbeck Investment Management Upped Stake by $546,735 as Market Value Declined

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co Com Com (BA) by 205% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,135 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING 787 DEFERRED COSTS FELL TO $24.7B VS $25.4B IN 4Q; 26/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN COMMUNICATIONS STARTUP MYRIOTA; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal –; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN AIRLINE CUSTOMERS OF INTENTION TO BUY 10 AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 5 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 33,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 284,156 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32 million, up from 250,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 11.85M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11,276 shares to 48,700 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.