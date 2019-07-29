Rbo & Co Has Lowered Its Holding in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by $3.22 Million as Market Value Rose; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined, Holder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Increased Position

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 110.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 54,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,963 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 48,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.73M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.71 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,940 shares to 22,590 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,797 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Shares for $1.40M were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W..

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 33,476 shares to 284,156 shares, valued at $13.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reg by 17,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels &.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.