Rbo & Co Stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Has Cut by $3.22 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Advisors Asset Management Decreased Holding

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 63,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,158 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 435,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Newtek Business Services Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $415.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.76. About 62,061 shares traded. Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) has risen 17.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWT News: 29/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP – INTEND TO CONSOLIDATE PORTFOLIO COMPANY SBA 504 LENDING WITHIN NBL GOING FORWARD; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT’S MANAGEMENT BELIEVES ATTACKERS MAY HAVE ACQUIRED SOME CUSTOMER INFORMATION LIMITED TO SHARED WEBHOSTING CUSTOMERS; 05/03/2018 – Newtek Forecasts Paying Annual Cash Dividend of $1.70 Per Share in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Newtek 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 29/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES- EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT USED TO FINANCE PORTFOLIO CO ORIGINATED SBA 504 LOANS IN PROCESS OF BEING INCREASED TO $40.0 MLN; 29/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – EXPECT FACILITY TO CONTAIN $75 MLN ACCORDION FEATURE TO ALLOW NBL TO INCREASE BORROWING UNDER FACILITY TO $150 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Newtek Business Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEWT); 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – REGARDING INCIDENT, UNIT ASSISTED IN RE-ROUTING WEB TRAFFIC TO MINIMIZE ANY SERVICE DISRUPTIONS TO ITS CLIENTS; 09/04/2018 – Panopto Announces Support For NewTek NDI® Standard

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 3.85 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%

More notable recent Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newtek Business Services Inc. (NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Fed should focus on money: Newt Gingrich – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Newtek Business Services Corp. Promotes Christopher Towers to Chief Accounting Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “This 9% Yield Is The Best BDC… High Insider Ownership, 26% Return Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2018.

Analysts await Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 31.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.44 per share. NEWT’s profit will be $11.09 million for 9.38 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Newtek Business Services Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.82% EPS growth.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,176 shares to 85,221 shares, valued at $25.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgim Global High Yield Fund In by 81,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.72, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold NEWT shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 10.57% less from 3.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). 59,923 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Captrust holds 0.02% or 20,980 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 17,728 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). 616,437 are held by Wellington Limited Liability Partnership. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). 22 were reported by Loeb Prtnrs. Amer Asset Mgmt holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) for 32,827 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 695 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 54,634 shares or 0% of the stock. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Co Delaware stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). Advisors Asset Management holds 372,158 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark owns 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gp Limited Com reported 11,937 shares stake. Bowen Hanes & Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Jones Fin Cos Lllp has 0.02% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 148,793 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Limited Company holds 2.28% or 2.94 million shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited accumulated 4,889 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.05% or 120,617 shares. Moors Cabot reported 102,108 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office has 2,822 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ghp Invest, Colorado-based fund reported 6,115 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 894 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd owns 6,331 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 0.3% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 46,344 shares. New Jersey-based Murphy Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International to Acquire Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MondelÄ“z International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Inter Parfums, Mondelez International and Medifast – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.06M for 24.22 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.