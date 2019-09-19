Rbo & Co Position in Abbvie (ABBV) Increased by $4.19 Million; As Lear (LEA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Moon Capital Management LP Cut Its Position

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 58,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 199,220 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.49M, up from 140,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $71.85. About 2.88M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Manageme; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 3,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 14,100 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 17,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $120.35. About 167,800 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $292.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 38,053 shares to 250,235 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 earnings per share, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.05M for 8.62 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,483 shares. Smith Graham Investment Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 31,290 shares. Paragon Cap Limited has 0.17% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Federated Inc Pa reported 15,413 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Management has 7,903 shares. Cetera Advsrs Lc accumulated 4,583 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Cwm Limited Co, a Nebraska-based fund reported 18 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 63,098 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 31,959 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management Lc owns 4,650 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Natixis holds 0.09% or 85,300 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation has invested 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 681,330 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Convergence Prns Ltd Company stated it has 63,541 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Brandywine Tru owns 161,043 shares or 8.27% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore Com has 0.58% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hemenway Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 37,365 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc owns 46,884 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 30,015 are held by Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora. Miller Inv Management LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has 0.27% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The New York-based Laurion Management Lp has invested 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Old Republic stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dorsey Whitney Comm Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,987 shares. Principal Fincl Gru holds 2.43M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.73% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cornerstone has invested 1.99% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ims Management reported 15,625 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 55,000 shares worth $3.62M. Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76M. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.