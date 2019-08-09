Rbo & Co Holds Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS); As Home Depot Inc/The (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Green Valley Investors Raised Its Stake

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (HD) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 112,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 512,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.30 million, up from 400,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 74,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 171,850 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, up from 97,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iron Fincl Lc has 0.16% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,287 shares. Moreover, Sns Fincl Gp Lc has 0.13% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,136 shares. Verus Financial Ptnrs accumulated 1,060 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Private Asset Mngmt Inc reported 85,764 shares. Jones Companies Lllp reported 10,513 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lipe Dalton invested in 0.15% or 1,065 shares. Westwood Mngmt Corporation Il stated it has 4.81% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Chemung Canal Trust Com holds 14,597 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has invested 1.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Chesley Taft And Ltd reported 23,771 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Old Point Services N A holds 0.21% or 2,127 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bluestein R H And has 250,171 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 31,139 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 8,830 shares.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Capital Management Lc Ca has invested 2.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 548,653 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas holds 264,728 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. 4,829 are owned by West Oak Cap Ltd. Moreover, Northeast Inv Mngmt has 2.61% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Strategic Incorporated has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Maryland Capital Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 13,000 shares. Smead Cap Mngmt stated it has 3.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fiera Corp owns 462,533 shares. Riverpark Ltd owns 24,361 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. 19,694 were reported by Karp Management. 82,124 were reported by Murphy Management. Adage Capital Group Inc Ltd Company reported 2.24M shares.