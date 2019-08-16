Rbo & Co Lowered Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Stake by $3.22 Million as Stock Rose; As D R Horton (Call) (DHI) Shares Rose, Maplelane Capital Has Raised Its Position

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 2.75M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (Call) (DHI) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 359,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 480,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.86M, up from 120,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $47.71. About 1.01 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (Put) (NYSE:TER) by 400,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $19.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 535,000 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa accumulated 8,149 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Marco Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 8,500 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial Corp accumulated 30,407 shares. 11,770 were accumulated by Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability Co. Pggm Investments accumulated 432,600 shares. Dsam Prns (London) Limited holds 1.42% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 236,961 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Invesco Limited reported 2.94 million shares. South Dakota Investment Council owns 506,153 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Inc reported 34,632 shares. Brave Warrior Ltd Llc has invested 2.67% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corp owns 5,744 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 349,698 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 741,151 shares.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & by 15,351 shares to 164,597 shares, valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).