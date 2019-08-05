Rbo & Co Lowered Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Position by $3.22 Million; As Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Rose, North Star Investment Management Has Cut Position by $326,781

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 5.47 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 1,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 23,098 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 24,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.97 million shares traded or 6.94% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Use Of Prolia® (denosumab) To Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.7% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Oh has invested 0.41% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Colony Gru Lc holds 0.9% or 112,848 shares. Moreover, Gideon Advsrs has 0.17% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Oakwood Capital Management Ltd Liability Company Ca stated it has 29,931 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Cidel Asset Management holds 1,074 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 0.24% or 6,366 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 0.35% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Franklin has invested 0.36% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Farmers Company owns 2,181 shares. 34,152 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Telemus Ltd Liability holds 19,669 shares. Wespac Advisors Limited holds 1.65% or 12,724 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Services Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.19% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Limited Company has 5,380 shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amgen (AMGN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2019: DMPI,NUVA,AMGN,ACRS – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/19/2019: MTP, ATRA, IFRX, JNJ, ABT, MRK, PFE, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/23/2019: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Bird Corp Com (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 36,595 shares to 257,243 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steelcase Inc Cl A (NYSE:SCS) by 49,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 0.02% or 4,376 shares. Northern Corp holds 0.26% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 21.25M shares. Comm Bancorporation invested in 1.13 million shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Boston Family Office Lc invested in 0.24% or 44,757 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corporation stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Peddock Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Stelac Advisory Serv Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Gradient Invs Limited Co holds 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 438 shares. Hills Savings Bank & stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 2.94 million shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Culbertson A N & has invested 1.18% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership accumulated 587,681 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, British Columbia Management Corporation has 0.17% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reg by 17,208 shares to 162,874 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 74,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q2 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MondelÄ“z International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Lifts Mondelez International Price Target Ahead Of Q1 Print – Benzinga” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.