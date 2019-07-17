Rbo & Co Has Boosted Its Retail Opportuni (ROIC) Stake by $377,808; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Wms Partners Lifted Position by $3.94 Million as Share Value Rose

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $986.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $5.79 during the last trading session, reaching $2004.11. About 184,202 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 19/04/2018 – KCEN: 6 take-aways on leadership from Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Launching Smart-home ‘Experience Centers’ In Select Major Cities — MarketWatch; 31/03/2018 – Trump is taking on Amazon over its tax treatment; 29/03/2018 – Trump is going after Amazon for the wrong issue: It’s China, not taxes; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Is Working on a Fix for Randomly Laughing Alexa Speakers; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Retail Opportuni (ROIC) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 22,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 676,538 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73M, up from 654,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Retail Opportuni for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 3,681 shares traded. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has risen 2.40% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 02/05/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS FILES FOR UP TO $250M SHR OFFER; 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Retail Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q FFO 30c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY 1Q FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – ON TRACK TO MEET PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE OF ACHIEVING FFO BETWEEN $1.16 AND $1.20 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09; 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC); 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.16 TO $1.20

More notable recent Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in May – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC), The Stock That Dropped 13% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bull predicts Amazon’s one-day shipping boost – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MDC, AMZN, KSS, BUD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Amazon (AMZN) be Rite-Aid’s (RAD) Bandage? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Drone App Wants To Control The Skies – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: New Highs Coming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fishman Jay A Mi has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Waverton Investment Mgmt Limited owns 78,487 shares for 7.29% of their portfolio. 200 are held by Stanley. Insight 2811 has 113 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Patten Group Inc accumulated 0.1% or 133 shares. Decatur Management reported 4.29% stake. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 10,740 shares stake. Natixis holds 2.13% or 190,434 shares in its portfolio. Sol Capital Mngmt has 390 shares. 12,061 are held by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd. St Johns Management Lc reported 1.72% stake. Advisors Llc holds 150 shares. Baltimore reported 6,762 shares. David R Rahn Assoc Incorporated reported 3,342 shares.