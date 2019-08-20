Rbo & Co Has Raised Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by $8.23 Million as Shares Rose; Alphamark Advisors Cut Its Position in Amgen (AMGN) by $4.38 Million as Stock Price Rose

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 74,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 171,850 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, up from 97,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 8.28M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Incorporated (AMGN) by 94.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 23,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,425 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271,000, down from 24,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $203.17. About 2.39M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutic (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7,502 shares to 7,545 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Floating Rate (FLOT) by 9,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,041 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amgen (AMGN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amgen Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Allergan is Outperforming Its Industry Of Late – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/23/2019: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Watch When Disney Reports Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

