Rbo & Co Boosted Its Position in Retail Opportuni (ROIC) by $377,808; Alpha Windward Increased Flowers Foods (FLO) Holding

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 1580.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 22,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,243 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517,000, up from 1,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. It closed at $23.75 lastly. It is down 3.54% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Retail Opportuni (ROIC) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 22,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 676,538 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73 million, up from 654,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Retail Opportuni for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 485,069 shares traded. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has risen 2.40% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY 1Q FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC); 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Retail Opportunity; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Oaktree Specialty Lending, Retail Opportunity Investments, WAVE Life Sciences, Siliconw; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS FILES FOR UP TO $250M SHR OFFER; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES MEETING 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,135 shares to 8,034 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 6,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $31,310 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 129,551 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 211,100 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 5,510 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 20.36 million shares. State Street stated it has 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Citadel Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Systematic Financial Mgmt L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 63,390 shares. Blackrock owns 16.52 million shares. First Citizens Bancorporation Trust Co reported 20,782 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 243,554 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 16,645 shares. Prudential has 116,496 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 1.31 million shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 1,021 shares.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

