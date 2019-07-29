Rbf Capital Upped Its Wesco Intl (WCC) Position by $530,000; Marietta Investment Partners Has Lowered Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $1.86 Million as Share Price Rose

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.73. About 495,082 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 9,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,068 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07 million, down from 72,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.85. About 1.38M shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.63 million for 43.26 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/24: (JNCE) (SNPA) (EW) Higher; (IRBT) (TUP) (CAT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 57,895 shares to 140,937 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nci Building Sys Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 76,007 shares to 135,893 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferroglobe Plc by 203,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,720 shares, and cut its stake in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX).

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Small-Cap Stocks That Look Like Bargains – Investorplace.com” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) And Wondering If The 41% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WESCO International, Inc. Acquires OSRAM’s Sylvania Lighting Solutions – PRNewswire” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PHOTOS: Pittsburgh-area stocks up for year, mixed in 2Q – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,987 activity.