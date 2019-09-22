Rbf Capital Upped Its Stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by $496,100 as Market Value Declined; Brinker International (EAT) Shareholder Kepos Capital LP Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Declined

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 45,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.32M, up from 234,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 2.59 million shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 16/03/2018 – UBS to Cut Funds From Platform — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – UBS Nominates Fred Hu to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – UBS U.S. Wealth Business is Thriving — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Settlement Includes $41 Million in Cash to New York State; 06/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO REDEEM THE TOTAL OUTSTANDING USD 1.5BN TIER 2 SUBORDINATED NOTES; 03/04/2018 – UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 16/04/2018 – UBS’s Tom Naratil on Advice Standards, the Protocol and More — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Interest Income CHF1.74B; 06/04/2018 – With UBS Launch, All Wirehouses Have Robo-Advisors — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS HAS ISSUED A DUAL-TRANCHE EUR 2.5 BILLION SENIOR BENCHMARK TRANSACTION

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brinker International Inc (EAT) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 9,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, down from 76,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Brinker International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 845,161 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company; 12/05/2018 – Notice of Unauthorized Access to Chili’s® Grill & Bar Guest Data; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4 % in 3Q; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Co-owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4% in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%; 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02; 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $94,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold EAT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% more from 43.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Ltd owns 43,552 shares. 34,261 are owned by Trexquant Inv L P. Assetmark Inc owns 276 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schroder Group owns 167,279 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 35,200 shares. Whittier holds 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) or 14 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 35,722 shares. Qs reported 149,090 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated reported 720,341 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 21,550 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) or 53,947 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability holds 6,502 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 3,682 shares or 0% of the stock. Estabrook Cap Management accumulated 0% or 2,100 shares. Financial Bank Of America De invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. EAT’s profit will be $15.37 million for 26.45 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.85% negative EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $984.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 36,069 shares to 53,679 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 32,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

