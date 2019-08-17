Rbf Capital Upped Its Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $490,000; Salem Capital Management Increased Holding in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by $1.01 Million as Share Price Declined

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 5.00 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 43.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 34,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 115,825 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 80,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 14.36 million shares traded or 1.39% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 281,042 shares to 193,536 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 178,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (NASDAQ:PANL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd stated it has 42,482 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Uss Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 1.97M shares. Nuwave Inv Lc owns 719 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Caprock Gp Inc has invested 0.16% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 5,873 are owned by Alpha Windward Ltd. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 0.15% stake. Evercore Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0.08% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Brookfield Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Meritage Mgmt reported 4,355 shares. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership holds 104,261 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Lc invested 0.91% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Arcadia Management Mi has 0.72% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 49,652 shares. Moreover, Bridges Inc has 0.07% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 34,795 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Vanguard Group has 66.05 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Hartford Inv Management Commerce invested in 123,185 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W Ca reported 0.35% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 383,041 shares stake. Hilton Mgmt Lc holds 9,610 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 10.45 million are held by Northern. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 100,047 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Commerce Ltd Liability Co owns 13,860 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation owns 675,578 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Renaissance invested 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Ing Groep Nv invested in 29,114 shares. 49,658 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. Insight 2811 reported 8,433 shares.

