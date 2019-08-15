Rbf Capital Trimmed Stake in Kroger Co (KR) by $1.68 Million; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Raised Its Clorox Co/The (CLX) Stake by $29.65 Million

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Clorox Co/The (CLX) by 79.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 185,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 419,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.26 million, up from 233,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $159.59. About 342,420 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $738,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.05. About 4.62 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 16/04/2018 – KROGER CO ANNOUNCES “LONG-TERM ASSOCIATE BENEFITS FOLLOWING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT”; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.63; 16/05/2018 – Kroger Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER WILL ALSO HAVE ACCESS TO ITS SOFTWARE, IF IT CHOOSES, FOR STORE PICKING; 23/03/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Sources say Kroger-Target merger report not accurate; 12/03/2018 – KROGER & INSTACART EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 11/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: online bulk-order wholesaler Boxed has rejected a $400M acquisition offer from Kroger and will instead pursue; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Net $854M; 16/04/2018 – Rob Portman: In Cincinnati, Portman Joins Kroger in Announcing New Employee Benefits Because of Tax Reform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 1,443 shares. Adage Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 1,305 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Management. Chevy Chase Tru owns 117,805 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Cedar Rock holds 10.69% or 2.88M shares. Willingdon Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Nordea Mgmt reported 8,089 shares. Farmers Savings Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 13,478 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.22% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 4,315 shares. New York-based Northstar Group Inc has invested 0.39% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Schnieders Management Lc holds 3,375 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. U S has 0.56% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Corporation invested in 8,591 shares.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 213,416 shares to 723,977 shares, valued at $34.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 290,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.97M shares, and cut its stake in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 50,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC).

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.50 million for 13.13 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Nomura stated it has 2,552 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 506,904 are owned by Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company. Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0.13% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 53,432 shares in its portfolio. Central Comml Bank And Trust invested in 1,165 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goelzer Investment Mgmt reported 165,924 shares stake. Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.07% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Andra Ap owns 283,300 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Merriman Wealth Lc holds 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 11,623 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.12% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru reported 753,746 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). General American Investors Co has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). First Trust LP has 1.03 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.