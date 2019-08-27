Rbf Capital Trimmed Its Csg Sys Intl (CSGS) Holding by $323,400; Synnex (SNX) Market Valuation Declined While Paradigm Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $2.45 Million

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The institutional investor held 30,032 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 37,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Csg Sys Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 42,207 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 08/04/2018 – CSG HOLDING SAYS BOARD APPROVES UPGRADE PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 145.75 MLN YUAN; 31/05/2018 – GCI Launches New Data Compliance Solution with CSG; 15/05/2018 – CSG Survey Reveals Consumer Priorities for the IoT; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets New Debt Agremeent, Reducing Interest Rate and Increasing Liquidity About $30M; 21/05/2018 – CSG NAMES ROLLAND JOHNS AS CFO; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: CSG-10 Bids Farewell to Rear Adm. Paparo, Welcomes Rear Adm. Meier during Change of Command; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $201.7M, EST. $198.0M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – REFINANCED AGREEMENT INCLUDE AN INCREASE IN TENOR OF LOAN FROM FEBRUARY 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 22/04/2018 – DJ CSG Systems International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGS); 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 67C (2 EST.)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Synnex Corporation (SNX) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 25,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 107,473 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25 million, down from 133,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 70,060 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – Synnex Gives Downbeat Quarterly Forecast — Market Mover; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Adj EPS $2.14; 10/04/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Mar Rev NT$33.67B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Net $71.9M-Net $75.7M

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (NYSE:LEE) by 220,064 shares to 991,501 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) by 102,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Daseke Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold CSGS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 32.00 million shares or 0.50% less from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc reported 2,444 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Limited Co has invested 0% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.03% or 29,555 shares. 186,517 are held by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 120 shares. 121,791 are held by Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 82,499 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Moreover, Alps Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 50,887 shares. Citigroup Inc has 20,012 shares. Dean Mgmt stated it has 15,023 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Bogle Ltd Partnership De reported 48,900 shares. James Investment Rech stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Trexquant Lp invested 0.02% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorp invested in 28,885 shares. Silvercrest Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.89% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). 2,487 are owned by Natixis. Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 2,844 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 0.02% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 516,582 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 23,100 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares reported 9,257 shares. Amalgamated National Bank has 6,142 shares. 10,922 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Mesirow Invest Mgmt has 1.11% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 75,249 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability accumulated 4,214 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 43,089 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 861,342 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 50,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX).

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 40,000 shares to 91,000 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 82,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.06 million for 7.03 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual earnings per share reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.