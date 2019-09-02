Rbf Capital Raised Its Stake in American Express Co (AXP) by $872,000; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stake Upped by Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.37 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53 million, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 3.90 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parnassus Invests Ca has 1.17% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Adams Natural Fund holds 0.49% or 109,000 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated reported 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 25,283 shares. Waddell & Reed reported 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Michigan-based Sigma Invest Counselors has invested 0.09% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Fernwood Investment Management Ltd Co has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Verition Fund Limited Co stated it has 48,711 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cibc invested in 219,626 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.06% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Gemmer Asset Llc holds 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 170 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 0.01% or 8,004 shares.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 10,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $25.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

