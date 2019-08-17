Rbf Capital Raised Its Position in Invacare (IVC) by $820,016 as Share Price Declined; Pictet Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $15.85 Million

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Invacare Corp (IVC) by 119.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 102,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.96% . The institutional investor held 188,302 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 85,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Invacare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.27M market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 239,119 shares traded. Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) has declined 69.43% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IVC News: 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corp Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – INVACARE CORP – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ITS CASH FLOW USAGE FOR 2018 WILL BE SIMILAR TO CASH USED IN 2017; 08/03/2018 Invacare at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 18/04/2018 – Invacare Corporation to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – Invacare Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 41 Days; 25/05/2018 – ELK CREEK PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 5.12 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INVACARE CORP AS OF MAY 22, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – INVACARE – 2020 GOALS INCLUDE COMMITMENT TO ACHIEVE $100 MLN OF ANNUAL RUN-RATE EBITDA – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – INVACARE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 38C

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 25.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 55,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 163,969 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.06 million, down from 219,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.54. About 736,218 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 178,161 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $396,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 47,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,280 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment is 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 13 investors sold IVC shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 37.87 million shares or 2.45% less from 38.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 2,188 shares. Franklin Inc reported 208,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 94,245 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 1.20 million shares. Adirondack Rech Mgmt has 123,704 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc invested in 2,498 shares or 0% of the stock. Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.02% invested in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0% in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). Glenmede Tru Na invested in 2,056 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 15,750 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). The New York-based Amer Gru has invested 0% in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). Bancshares Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 485,986 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 12,400 shares.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.23 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc by 37,443 shares to 444,130 shares, valued at $24.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 17,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 829,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).