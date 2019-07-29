Rbf Capital Position in Kroger Co (KR) Cut by $1.68 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Valuation Rose, Suntrust Banks Increased by $728,952 Its Holding

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $738,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.47. About 5.75 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – KROGER: INSTACART ORDERS MORE PROFITABLE THAN CLICKLIST; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 12/03/2018 – Kroger and lnstacart Expand Partnership; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: STORE BRANDS HIT $20.9 BILLION IN SALES; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GROWTH GUIDANCE OF $1.95 TO $2.15; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 23/03/2018 – Nareit: Sources: Kroger, Target in ongoing merger talks -; 16/04/2018 – Kroger Announces Industry-Leading Commitment to Associate Education and Lifelong Learning; 29/03/2018 – Activist CIAM says Ahold’s ‘poison pill’ unfair for investors; 23/03/2018 – Kroger Said to Discuss Merger With Target (Video)

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 4,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,526 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 7,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $165.93. About 224,681 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 23.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma’s Drug Could Become First FDA-Approved Drug Derived From Cannabis; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publica; 13/03/2018 – NULL GW PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE BY THE UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) FOR FIVE NEW EPIDIOLEX® (CANNABIDIOL) PATENTS; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT…; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT; 06/04/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 04/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – NDA PDUFA GOAL DATE SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 27, 2018; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma walks away from adcomm with unanimous support for anti-seizure med. An OK shouldn’t take long now $GWPH

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Llc holds 0.12% or 53,432 shares in its portfolio. 307,330 are held by Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 25,396 shares. Hl Fincl Ser Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 11,916 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). M&T National Bank Corp invested in 152,156 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 1,129 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd accumulated 0% or 2,144 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 36,463 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech invested in 29,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 32 shares. Edgestream LP reported 0.58% stake. Prudential Public Limited Company owns 601,986 shares.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.41M for 12.78 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Daseke Inc by 219,600 shares to 303,076 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 19,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 12,499 shares to 30,990 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 961,532 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).