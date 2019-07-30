Rbf Capital Position in Csg Sys Intl (CSGS) Lowered by $323,400; As Costco Wholesale (COST) Market Valuation Rose, Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Boosted Stake by $384,538

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 1,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,656 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.17M, up from 61,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $280.13. About 976,468 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500.

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,032 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 37,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Csg Sys Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $52.25. About 175,663 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 17.66% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 21/05/2018 – Strata-X Has High Graded an Area Within the Serowe CSG Fairway; 21/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – JOHNS’ APPOINTMENT AS CFO FOLLOWS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RETIREMENT OF FORMER CFO RANDY WIESE; 03/05/2018 – Strata-X Advances Serowe CSG Project; 06/04/2018 – CSG Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Csg’s B3 Cfr, Downgrades First-lien Debt To B3; 02/04/2018 – CSG Systems International to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 29/03/2018 – CSG SMART SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY 300222.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO RAISE UP TO 1.5 BLN YUAN IN SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO FUNDS PROJECTS; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – CURRENT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT AND TRADING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 5 REFINANCED EXISTING TERM BANK DEBT, REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH NEW DEBT ARRANGEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets $350M Credit Agreemen

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,554 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Cap Ltd Ca, a California-based fund reported 12,623 shares. Argent Trust has 12,803 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Meridian Counsel reported 0.12% stake. Capstone Financial Advsr stated it has 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Girard Prns Ltd holds 0.78% or 17,319 shares. 12,689 are owned by Wesbanco Bankshares. The Massachusetts-based Welch And Forbes Lc has invested 0.7% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Fincl has 0.93% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ajo LP reported 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Ally Fin has 0.32% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 7,000 shares. Tennessee-based Diversified Trust has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Zacks Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,053 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa has 0.28% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 140,559 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A reported 19,972 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,309 shares to 57,172 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI) by 7,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,632 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CSGS’s profit will be $22.59 million for 19.21 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by CSG Systems International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% negative EPS growth.

