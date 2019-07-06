Rbf Capital Lowered Its Chimerix (CMRX) Position by $562,084; Market Valuation Rose; As Manpowergroup (MAN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Boston Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $28.82 Million

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 281,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 73.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 193,536 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 474,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 149,528 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 20.69% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARIO IS RETIRING AS OF CHIMERIX 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IN JUNE; 07/05/2018 – Chimerix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chimerix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMRX); 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 15.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 351,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.21 million, down from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $96.17. About 335,146 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 3.35% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 20/03/2018 – SCOUT EXCHANGE APPOINTS JIM MCCOY AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS $1.72; 12/03/2018 – Romania Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 16/05/2018 – Everest Group Names ManpowerGroup Solutions as Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing for 8th Consecutive Year; 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and; 22/03/2018 – REG-Restamax Plc: SMILE HENKILÖSTÖPALVELUT HAS BOUGHT A MAJORITY STAKE OF CONSTRUCTION-SECTOR HIRED LABOUR COMPANY ADICIO OY SPECIALISING IN FOREIGN MANPOWER; 08/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform IntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and the U.S; 12/03/2018 – China Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +8%

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $288,614 activity.

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, down 15.32% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.35 per share. MAN’s profit will be $119.04M for 12.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,794 activity. MIDDLETON FRED A had bought 30,000 shares worth $87,678. Sherman Michael A. bought $104,316 worth of stock.

