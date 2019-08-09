Rbf Capital Lifted Stake in Lee Enterprises (LEE); As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Declined, 683 Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 220,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The institutional investor held 991,501 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 771,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.06. About 114,362 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 289.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 1.92M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.07 million, up from 665,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 8.92 million shares traded or 20.43% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION

More notable recent Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lee Enterprises reports second quarter results NYSE:LEE – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Big Reveals as Jefferies Meets With Canopy Growthâ€™s (CGC) New CFO – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lee Board Approves $10 million Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lee Enterprises reports double digit digital growth; Q1 FY2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 15,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 60,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,600 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc by 655,000 shares to 537,000 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (NYSE:PG) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE).