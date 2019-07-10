Rbf Capital Lifted Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ); Wal (WMT) Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Upped Its Position by $487,813

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 3.10M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 32,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $112.88. About 4.73 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart – sources – The Edge Markets; 23/04/2018 – Award-Winning Breathe™ Multi Purpose Cleaner Now Available at Walmart Nationwide; 11/05/2018 – WALMART: FLIPKART DEAL HAS NO TERMINATION FEE; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former exec alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business pinned against Amazon; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 14/03/2018 – WALMART SAYS HOME-DELIVERY FEE COULD `PROBABLY’ BE REDUCED; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Changes the Game Again with New Global Wire Service; 18/05/2018 – UK’S CMA- CONSIDERING IF SAINSBURYASDA MERGER, IF CARRIED INTO EFFECT, WILL RESULT IN CREATION OF A RELEVANT MERGER SITUATION UNDER MERGER PROVISIONS; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 24/04/2018 – Walmart Partners With DoorDash For Home Delivery — MarketWatch

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc by 221,811 shares to 59,189 shares, valued at $198,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.87M are held by Sound Shore Ct. Arrow Finance invested in 0.01% or 630 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt holds 84,974 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Telemus Capital Ltd Company, Michigan-based fund reported 10,787 shares. Finemark Financial Bank And invested in 152,372 shares. Glenview Retail Bank Trust Dept has 0.09% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Incorporated Oh stated it has 234,734 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 42,068 are held by Old Natl Bancorporation In. Ent Service has invested 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Whitnell And accumulated 0.94% or 48,880 shares. 182,600 were accumulated by Intl Sarl. Compton Incorporated Ri holds 0.33% or 14,993 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc invested in 0.05% or 4,780 shares. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 18.27M shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Pa reported 221,953 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Another trade for 29,340 shares valued at $1.40 million was sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W..

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 18,258 shares to 40,400 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Mid Cap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,694 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).