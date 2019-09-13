Rbf Capital Lifted Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding by $1.30 Million; Grand Jean Capital Management Holding In Blackstone Group LP (BX) Was Has Upped

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 35.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 24,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 94,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.10 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 1.13M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 12,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 393,347 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.47M, up from 381,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 2.04 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/03/2018 – China’s Sovereign Fund Sells Out of Pre-Crisis Blackstone Investment; 08/03/2018 – SHELL, BLACKSTONE ARE SAID TO TEAM UP FOR BHP SHALE BID: SKY; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Minerals Access Event Set By Spark Plus for Apr. 3; 18/04/2018 – Blackstone’s Japan move highlights governance fight; 12/03/2018 – Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Acquires $1.8B Canyon Industrial Portfolio; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT COMMENTS ON DECISION TO SETTLE DISPUTE OVER REFINANCING INVOLVING GSO CAPITAL PARTNERS & HOVNANIAN; 24/05/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REPORTS BLACKSTONE-IVANHOE PLAN CLOSING; 25/04/2018 – Blackstone Gets Strong Bids for Calif. Offices; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS – DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY 2017 GENDER PAY GAP OF 30 PCT; 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID AMONG FIRMS WEIGHING OFFER FOR LASALLE REIT

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 290,437 shares to 340,000 shares, valued at $986,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 71,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,400 shares, and cut its stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Limited Liability Company reported 6.36M shares. Ohio-based Bowling Management Ltd Company has invested 0.66% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hallmark Cap Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mckinley Mgmt Llc Delaware has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tower Bridge Advsr stated it has 90,104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.56% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Nomura Asset Management has 0.22% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hsbc Holdg Public reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 570,024 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 209,879 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 97,121 shares. 1,622 were reported by Security Natl Tru. Smith Salley & Associates reported 10,809 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Field And Main Savings Bank reported 11,160 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archon Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 190,000 shares. Consolidated Inv Lc has 154,229 shares. 1.40M are owned by Brandywine Global Investment Management Lc. Janney Capital Management Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 5,750 shares. Barry Invest Limited Company reported 0.09% stake. 9.63M were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability. Smithfield Tru holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset, France-based fund reported 819,452 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 50,020 shares. California-based Fairview Capital Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 8.71% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Buckingham Asset Management Lc reported 16,564 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bbr Prtn Ltd Com holds 8,496 shares. Veritable Lp invested in 0.01% or 9,358 shares. Washington, Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,650 shares. Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 13,409 shares.

