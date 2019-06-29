Rbf Capital Increased Its Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Position by $756,750; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Position Has Raised by Convergence Investment Partners Llc

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 135.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 126,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,406 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 93,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $497.61M market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 825,975 shares traded or 210.93% up from the average. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 8.04% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 21/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: The politics of Dorian Gray; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG SAYS BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: BW LPG Offered Dorian Hldrs 2.05 Shrs of BW LPG for Each Shr of Dorian; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service to Cooperate on Vessel Upgrades; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: Board of Directors Will Review BW’s Proposal in Consultation With Fincl and Legal Advisors; 29/05/2018 – Shipper BW LPG offers to buy Dorian LPG in $1.1 bln deal; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BW LPG BOARD; 30/05/2018 – BW LPG SEES OPEX AT ABOUT $8,000 PER DAY PER VESSEL GOING FORWARD, EXCLUDING DRY DOCKING AND GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES -CEO; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG PROPOSES TO COMBINE W/ DORIAN IN $ $1.1B TRANSACTION; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG IN MOU WITH HYUNDAI GLOBAL SERVICE ON UPGRADES

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 88.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 14,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,908 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 15,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 1.94 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc by 19,200 shares to 265,069 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csg Sys Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,032 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 SHIREY TERRY ALAN sold $24,756 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 500 shares. 7,746 shares were sold by Smith Jennifer Anne, worth $373,977 on Monday, January 28. Shares for $385,590 were sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN. BLACKFORD DAVID E sold $107,927 worth of stock or 2,172 shares. 5,169 shares valued at $259,205 were sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K on Tuesday, February 12.