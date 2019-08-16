Rbf Capital Increased By $342,000 Its United Rentals (URI) Position; 1 Analysts Bullish Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN)

Rbf Capital Llc increased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rbf Capital Llc acquired 3,000 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)’s stock declined 8.72%. The Rbf Capital Llc holds 15,000 shares with $1.71M value, up from 12,000 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $8.34B valuation. The stock increased 3.38% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $108.1. About 1.17 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO

Among 2 analysts covering Persimmon PLC (LON:PSN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Persimmon PLC has GBX 2960 highest and GBX 2620 lowest target. GBX 2795’s average target is 51.82% above currents GBX 1841 stock price. Persimmon PLC had 30 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Berenberg. The company was maintained on Monday, July 8 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Tuesday, March 26. See Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) latest ratings:

16/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2620.00 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2509.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2025.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2025.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2800.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2025.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2650.00 New Target: GBX 2620.00 Unchanged

04/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2650.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2295.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2800.00 Maintain

Persimmon plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 5.86 billion GBP. The firm offers family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name, as well as homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand; manufactures premium homes under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It has a 6.56 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Expect From Persimmon Plc’s (LON:PSN) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Persimmon (LON:PSN) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Persimmon (LON:PSN) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Persimmon Plc’s (LON:PSN) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

The stock increased 0.27% or GBX 5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1841. About 1.13M shares traded. Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rbf Capital Llc decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) stake by 100,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) stake by 345,942 shares and now owns 630,437 shares. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was reduced too.