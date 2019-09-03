Rbf Capital Holding in Starrett L S Co (SCX) Has Increased by $493,458; Financial Architects Continues to Hold Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 379.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 3,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 3,839 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $537,000, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Starrett L S Co (SCX) by 53.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 70,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The institutional investor held 201,715 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 131,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Starrett L S Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 19,003 shares traded or 49.25% up from the average. The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) has declined 11.36% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SCX News: 08/03/2018 – L.S. Starrett Suspends Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Starrett Announces Suspension of Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ LS Starrett Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCX)

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 281,042 shares to 193,536 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 178,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 42,427 shares to 3,370 shares, valued at $106,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 51,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,316 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn) (IWF).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

