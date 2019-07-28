Rbf Capital Holding In Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Was Has Lifted; Spc Financial Has Boosted Valero Energy New (VLO) Position by $489,720

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 5,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,299 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 20,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 2.71 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Valero’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS TEXAS CITY REFINERY FIRE STARTED AT 5PM; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 135.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 126,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,406 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 93,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 871,648 shares traded or 158.28% up from the average. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 8.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – DORIAN SHAREHOLDERS WOULD HAVE 45% OWNERSHIP OF LARGER COMPANY; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG’S BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 29/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Chiefs Sign Third-Round LB Dorian O’Daniel; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dorian LPG Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPG); 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG REPORTS THIRD JAPANESE FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – BW Group, Which Owns 14.2% of Dorian and About 45% of BW LPG, Supports Proposal; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG – UPGRADING CO’S VLGCS’ MAIN ENGINES TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY USING LPG AS FUEL IN ANTICIPATION OF REGULATIONS TO REDUCE SULPHUR EMISSIONS; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG LTD – ENTERED INTO A $70.0 MLN SALE AND BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT FOR CORVETTE; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY USD $441 MLN ON A NAV TO NAV BASIS

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

