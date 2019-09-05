Rbf Capital Has Trimmed Its Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Stake by $900,000; Valuation Rose; Sterling Capital Management Lowered Hunt (Jb) Transprt Svcs (JBHT) Stake by $1.30 Million; Share Price Rose

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hunt (Jb) Transprt Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 12,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 44,899 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, down from 57,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hunt (Jb) Transprt Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.02B market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $112.6. About 942,813 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Revenue Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. $1.07; 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBHT); 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Profit Jumps on Strong Freight Demand Pricing Gains; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q EPS $1.07; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 69.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% . The institutional investor held 132,179 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 432,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.13M market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 1,707 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS REVENUE IN YEAR 2017 INCREASED BY 2.2 PCT AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 117.9 MLN VS EUR 115.4 MLN IN 2016; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 4Q EPS 9c; 23/04/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF €0.22 PER SHARE (NET) FROM ITS 2017 PROFITS; 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q Rev $79M; 14/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT – ACQUISITION PRICE TO €5.7 MN. , IT WILL FULLY RESTORE FOR €1.3 MN (TOTAL INVESTMENT €7 MN); 10/05/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE FELL 6 PCT TO $79 MLN; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS DEAL HAS INITIAL DURATION OF THREE YEARS, EXTENDABLE ANNUALLY BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS SIGNING OF FINAL AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AT THE END OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD QTRLY SHR $0.09; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED FROM EUR 99.4 MLN IN 2016 TO EUR 100.5 MLN IN 2017 (AN INCREASE OF 1.1 PCT)

Analysts await J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 3.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.47 per share. JBHT’s profit will be $151.61 million for 19.82 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.65% EPS growth.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5,413 shares to 26,650 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Holdings Inc by 73,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Analysts await Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 52.63% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.19 per share. PANL’s profit will be $12.89M for 2.70 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 222.22% EPS growth.

