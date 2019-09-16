Rbf Capital Has Raised Position in Dana (DAN) as Market Value Declined; Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) Shareholder Clean Yield Group Has Trimmed Position as Share Value Declined

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) by 13.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 3,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 23,257 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 26,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $98.21. About 44,614 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 57.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 51,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 141,564 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, up from 90,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.52. About 448,530 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 19/03/2018 – DANA INC – DUE TO IMPROVED MARKET CONDITIONS, SALES FROM NEW BUSINESS BACKLOG, 2018 SALES NOW EXPECTED TO GROW BY 10 PCT; 12/03/2018 – GKN PLC GKN.L – BOARD BELIEVES THAT MELROSE’S REVISED OFFER DOES NOT REFLECT BENEFITS OF COMBINING GKN DRIVELINE AND DANA INCORPORATED; 23/04/2018 – Dana Rexroth Collaborating with Engine Manufacturers to Support Stage V Emissions Regulations in Europe; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dana Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAN); 10/04/2018 – Dana’s SPL® Lite Series Driveshafts Named Top 20 Product for 2018 by Heavy Duty Trucking; 30/04/2018 – DANA INC 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 67C; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84, REV VIEW $7.69 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Dana Raises FY View To Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $3.05; 29/03/2018 – Melrose succeeds in hostile bid for British engineer GKN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Investment Associate has 0.01% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 1,800 shares. Cullen Capital Management Limited Liability reported 2.95% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company reported 1.12M shares. Mairs And has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has 8,115 shares. Franklin holds 58,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mcf Advisors Lc owns 1,889 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gamco Et Al owns 1.32 million shares. Sigma Planning owns 5,661 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Fmr Lc reported 161,985 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Orrstown Financial holds 0.93% or 6,565 shares in its portfolio. Everence Management stated it has 2,808 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% or 33,238 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 16.70 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genuine Parts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts updates FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts reaffirms FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,055 shares to 10,005 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tcw Gp, a California-based fund reported 2.56M shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 17,490 are held by Stifel Corp. Weiss Multi has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). 1.52 million are owned by Voya Investment Limited Company. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Company holds 361,352 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 1.29M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 83,904 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 38,429 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Etrade Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 21,468 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 193,918 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 90,503 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 7,800 shares.

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dean Foods leads consumer gainers; Dana and Farmer Bros among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Dana Acquires Nordresa, Industry-leading e-Powertrain Integrator – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:INN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Dana Incorporated’s (NYSE:DAN) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dana Acquires Canadian Electric Truck Firm Nordresa – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.