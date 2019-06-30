Rbf Capital Has Lowered Stake in Chimerix (CMRX) as Stock Rose; Perigon Wealth Management Raised Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $4.00 Million as Market Value Rose

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 68.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 10,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $367.32. About 4.59M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The plot behind MoviePass parent’s bad review; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix; 06/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Netflix adds per-title PIN locks, visible maturity ratings to improve parental controls; 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary; 16/05/2018 – Britain’s BT fights back with new consumer strategy; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 20/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Poehler to Direct, Star In and Produce Netflix Comedy ‘Wine Country’; 26/05/2018 – New York Post: Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 281,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 73.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 193,536 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 474,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.64M market cap company. The stock increased 19.01% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $4.32. About 520,477 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 20.69% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk; 08/03/2018 Chimerix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr; 07/05/2018 – CHIMERIX – CO’S BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2018 INCLUDED $209.4 MLN OF CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO FUND OPERATIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chimerix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMRX); 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARIO IS RETIRING AS OF CHIMERIX 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IN JUNE; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB) by 3,582 shares to 19,198 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,358 shares, and cut its stake in Sector Spdr Engy Select (XLE).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. $899,150 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by Sweeney Anne M on Tuesday, January 15.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 120,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arc Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) by 458,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD).

