Rbf Capital Has Lowered Rti Surgical Holdings (RTIX) Position by $401,168; Market Valuation Declined; Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Holder Eagle Global Advisors Has Increased Stake by $4.01 Million as Shares Declined

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc (RTIX) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 100,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.37% . The institutional investor held 200,308 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $851,000, down from 300,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 20,183 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has declined 7.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 10/04/2018 – NextDroid Selects RTI’s Connectivity Technology for Its State-of-the-Art Autonomous Systems; 14/05/2018 – RTI International Announces Co-Investment with NovaQuest Capital Management in Research Technology Company Clinical Ink; 20/03/2018 – TechnipFMC Selects RTI’S Connectivity Technology for Semi-Autonomous Underwater ROVs; 13/03/2018 – Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New IIC Leadership; 08/05/2018 – RTI Named SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best IoT Solution; 30/03/2018 – SKY ITALIA, MEDIASET/RTI IN DUAL COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – TechnipFMC Selects RTI’S Connectivity Technology for Semi-Autonomous Underwater ROVs; 17/04/2018 – IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS -CBI REPORT EXONERATES CO’S OFFICIALS FROM INVOLVEMENT IN MATTER ABOUT MURDER OF RTI ACTIVIST IN MAHARASHTRA; 26/04/2018 – RTI Presents “Data Centricity: The Key to Automating the Processes of a Drilling Rig” Complimentary Webinar; 25/05/2018 – ORTHO RTI ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 286,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The hedge fund held 3.43M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.39 million, up from 3.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 156,375 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE $0.01, EST. EPS $0.07; 15/03/2018 – GasLog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD. ANNOUNCES A CHARTER TO CENTRICA FOR SEVEN YEARS AND PLACES A NEWBUILDING ORDER AT SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Net $42.5M; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21

More notable recent GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GasLog Back At Its Lows – Buy For The Winter Season – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Buying GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GasLog Ltd. Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes Due 2022 – GlobeNewswire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GasLog Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 8.875% Senior Notes Due 2022 At a Price of 102.5% of Par – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GasLog Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 15,075 shares to 148,055 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 539,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,955 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold RTIX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 43.10 million shares or 1.28% more from 42.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 113,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Capital stated it has 469,950 shares. 4,427 are owned by Ameritas Prtn. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 150 shares. 52,200 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Sg Americas Secs Ltd stated it has 11,703 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 137,040 shares. Caprock Group accumulated 0.01% or 12,010 shares. 10,112 are held by Utd Serv Automobile Association. Moreover, Bancorporation Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 1.43 million shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) invested in 0% or 4,783 shares.

More notable recent RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RTI Surgical® Wins 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award for TETRAfuse® 3D Technology – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RTI Surgical® Applauds Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama’s Positive Coverage Decision for Minimally Invasive Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Surgery – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RTI Donor Services and Versiti Celebrate the Gift of Tissue Donation with Donate Life Float in 2019 Rose Parade® – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RTI Surgical Enrolls First Patient in FORTE Clinical Study of Fortilink® Interbody Fusion Device with TETRAfuse® 3D Technology – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RTI Surgical® Showcases Novel Spine Portfolio at ISASS19 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.