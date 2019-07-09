Rbf Capital Has Lowered Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $790,000 as Stock Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $754,364 as Stock Rose

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 2,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.65 million, down from 99,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $380.4. About 5.28 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION AND OTHER ENHANCEMENTS FOR “INFORMED VIEWING”; 04/04/2018 – Vanity Fair: Is Netflix About to Steal Kenya Barris from ABC?; 23/04/2018 – Ame (AE): Is Netflix asking for $1.5 billion as a last-ditch survival effort?; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 06/04/2018 – Global Premiere Of The First And Only Officially-Endorsed Luis Miguel Series Sunday April 22 On Telemundo At 9pm/8c In The US And On Netflix In Latin America And Spain; 16/03/2018 – “The sun appears to be finally rising in Asia,” Mahaney wrote to clients. “Japan, which Netflix entered in October 2015, is one of the largest markets the company has ever entered.”; 05/03/2018 – Netflix’s Hastings Steals Spotlight With Top Wealth Gain in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 05/04/2018 – HuffPost UK Politics: Exclusive: Minister Margot James has slammed the firm behind Britain’s biggest gender pay gap – and

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $175.2. About 671,577 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (NYSE:LEE) by 220,064 shares to 991,501 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starrett L S Co (NYSE:SCX) by 70,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Lowe’s picks Charlotte for tech hub, will anchor new office tower – Charlotte Business Journal” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell Launches Advanced Software Platform To Help Make Airlines More Profitable And Efficient – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “THE LIST: A look at Charlotte’s top-earning public companies – Charlotte Business Journal” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sequoia Financial Ltd Llc has 0.25% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 19,331 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 96,463 shares. Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Company has invested 0.68% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gam Holding Ag stated it has 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bartlett Ltd Com holds 10,440 shares. Hexavest has 214,764 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 2.92 million shares or 0% of the stock. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri invested in 1.1% or 63,248 shares. Somerset Tru holds 257 shares. Cincinnati Insur Company holds 1.09% or 245,000 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 1,441 shares. First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Service owns 21,324 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Chemung Canal holds 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 6,867 shares. Clark Capital Management Grp accumulated 2,648 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.06 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mngmt accumulated 132 shares. First Bank Of Hutchinson holds 933 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 0.19% stake. Mackenzie invested in 0.02% or 18,948 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp owns 1.68M shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 6,235 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Advisory Serv accumulated 1,090 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants reported 1,663 shares. Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Company holds 10,318 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Clough Ptnrs LP accumulated 40,121 shares. Savant Cap holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,369 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ima Wealth holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 472 are owned by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84 million for 169.82 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,435 shares to 13,308 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix (NFLX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Could a CBS-Viacom Merger Create a New Streaming Giant? – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock After Analyst Optimism? – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nomura pitches the case for ads on Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com.Au‘s news article titled: “2 hot stocks to watch in July – Motley Fool Australia” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. $2.74M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by Sweeney Anne M.