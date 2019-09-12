Rbf Capital Has Lifted Holding in Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) by $505,780 as Market Value Declined; Legal & General Group Plc Increased Its Stake in Gartner (IT) by $8.04 Million as Valuation Declined

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 190.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 4,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 7,010 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $772,000, up from 2,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 184,846 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Expects FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin 51%-53%; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Rev $143M; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING CCMP TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN 14:34-14:35; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 50,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 557,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.68 million, up from 506,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $136.77. About 289,189 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 06/03/2018 – New Report from DirectPath and Gartner Reveals Only 30 Percent of All Employer-Sponsored Health Plans are HDHPs; 03/04/2018 – Media Alert: Gartner Announces Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 15/05/2018 – OrangeScape’s KiSSFLOW Featured in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High Productivity Application PaaS; 11/05/2018 – Birst Receives Among Five Highest Scores for All Five Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Busines; 27/03/2018 – DMI Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Worldwide for the Third Year in a Row; 20/03/2018 – MercuryGate Positioned as a Challenger in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 12/04/2018 – AKQA Positioned the Highest for Execution in the Leaders Quadrant of Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 25/04/2018 – Blueprint Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools; 15/03/2018 – Deloitte named a leader by Gartner in Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $185.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 10,974 shares to 386,213 shares, valued at $21.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 19,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 711,167 shares, and cut its stake in Transunion.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold IT shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 85.09 million shares or 2.74% less from 87.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newfocus Grp Inc holds 0.09% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) or 1,253 shares. 2,599 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg. Rampart Inv Mgmt Company Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 1,574 shares. Blair William & Communication Il invested in 65,456 shares. Nordea Invest Ab invested in 4,707 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru has 0.05% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 4,500 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.01% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Inc has invested 0.07% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Fiduciary reported 4,937 shares. Moreover, Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 1,843 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc owns 12,026 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 354,882 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 42,030 shares to 107,970 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 24,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR).