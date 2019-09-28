Rbf Capital Has Increased Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Position by $505,780; Stock Price Declined; Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $7.62 Million as Share Value Rose

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 190.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 4,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 7,010 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $772,000, up from 2,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $138.34. About 227,510 shares traded or 10.48% up from the average. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Prior Guidance for FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin Was 50%-52%; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 05/03/2018 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Doubles Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Intention to Distribute at Least 50 Percent of; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICRO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 40C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 22C; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corp and Fujimi Inc Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 55.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 68,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 55,267 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.19M, down from 123,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Head of Russian Research Kantarovich Said to Leave Bank; 18/05/2018 – UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG UNIQ.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Busiest Mideast Year With IPOs, M&A Driving Deals; 22/03/2018 – US News: JPMorgan Mulls Spin-Off of Blockchain Project Quorum; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – A strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank sees positive news ahead for equity investors, despite growing fears in the investment community that major indexes may have topped out; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/03/2018 – EXPECT AIRLINES MAY RAISE 1Q GUIDANCE AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 29 (Table)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 27,421 shares to 53,209 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 6,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. L & S accumulated 28,810 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Transamerica Advsr owns 1,986 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ima Wealth Incorporated has 1.53% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bragg Fincl Advsr accumulated 0.88% or 63,934 shares. Cutter And Brokerage has invested 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mader And Shannon Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 13,944 shares. Pl Ltd Llc has invested 0.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Foster And Motley, a Ohio-based fund reported 92,717 shares. 24,351 are held by Towercrest Mngmt. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 70,170 shares. 240,172 are owned by Badgley Phelps And Bell. Noesis Mangement Corp stated it has 144,833 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 25,424 shares. Sirios Cap Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 5.58% or 776,755 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 1.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8.00M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 0.18% more from 26.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Epoch Investment stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Company owns 66,259 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 25,331 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 0.01% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). 8,701 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Renaissance Lc invested in 926,266 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Alps Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 3,418 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 64,601 shares. Stanley owns 10,614 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt reported 4,176 shares. First Advsr LP reported 0.01% stake.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 2,276 shares to 29,724 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 100,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,308 shares, and cut its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).