Rbf Capital Has Cut By $323,400 Its Csg Sys Intl (CSGS) Position; Corda Investment Management Lifted By $803,240 Its Cna Finl (CNA) Holding

Rbf Capital Llc decreased Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS) stake by 20.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rbf Capital Llc sold 7,700 shares as Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS)’s stock rose 14.78%. The Rbf Capital Llc holds 30,032 shares with $1.27 million value, down from 37,732 last quarter. Csg Sys Intl Inc now has $1.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 264,012 shares traded or 38.06% up from the average. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 21/05/2018 – CSG NAMES ROLLAND JOHNS AS CFO; 29/03/2018 – CSG SMART SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S CAPITAL BAY 200 MLN YUAN; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CSG Sys Intl $350M Sr Scd Debt ‘BBB-‘ (Recov: 1); 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets New Debt Agremeent, Reducing Interest Rate and Increasing Liquidity About $30M; 29/03/2018 – CSG SMART SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY 300222.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO RAISE UP TO 1.5 BLN YUAN IN SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO FUNDS PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – Strata-X Advances Serowe CSG Project; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets $350M Credit Agreemen; 06/04/2018 – CSG Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – EXPECTS GROWTH EXPERIENCED DURING 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR TO CONTINUE IN 2019; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – NEW DEBT AGREEMENT INCREASED CSG’S LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES POSITION BY ABOUT $30 MLN

Corda Investment Management Llc increased Cna Finl Corp (CNA) stake by 6.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corda Investment Management Llc acquired 18,680 shares as Cna Finl Corp (CNA)’s stock rose 4.93%. The Corda Investment Management Llc holds 328,246 shares with $14.23M value, up from 309,566 last quarter. Cna Finl Corp now has $13.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.2. About 118,776 shares traded. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has risen 7.31% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 16/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 21/04/2018 – DJ CNA Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNA); 15/04/2018 – TAIWAN IS SAID TO ALLOW DIGITAL BANKS NEXT YEAR: CNA; 28/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Uber’s head of freight Lior Ron to leave; 07/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 24/04/2018 – UCal: UC offers CNA comprehensive five-year contract for nurses; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL FARM LOBBY CNA ESTIMATES LOSSES DUE TO NINE-DAY TRUCKERS STRIKE AMOUNTS TO 6.6 BLN REAIS -STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice Pres, Global Reinsurance; 26/04/2018 – CNA FINANCIAL CORP – MENSE WILL REMAIN WITH CNA THROUGH HIS RETIREMENT DATE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold CNA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 268.58 million shares or 0.31% less from 269.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Limited reported 60,200 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Company reported 101,881 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star holds 0.01% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) or 1,225 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Com holds 8,099 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0% or 5,310 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company accumulated 10,542 shares or 0% of the stock. Perkins Coie Tru Comm invested in 1,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parametrica Mgmt owns 7,490 shares. Denali Advisors Llc invested in 364,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 37,277 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Stanley reported 0.52% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Northern Trust holds 314,812 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Company holds 1,401 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA).

Rbf Capital Llc increased Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) stake by 10,000 shares to 18,000 valued at $954,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 60,000 shares. Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was raised too.