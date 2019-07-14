Rbf Capital Has Boosted Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $490,000; Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Decreased Cognex (CGNX) Holding by $238.43 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 14.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 4,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,770 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 billion, down from 33,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.42. About 1.26 million shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 3.83 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $41.17 million for 44.19 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Water Resources Inc by 2,169 shares to 2,322 shares, valued at $22.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $18.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.