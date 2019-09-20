Rbf Capital Has Boosted Its Position in Entravision Communications C (EVC) by $883,587; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Maintains Stake in Zoetis (ZTS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Zoetis (ZTS) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 7,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 224,634 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.49 million, up from 216,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zoetis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $125.59. About 1.08M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Entravision Communications C (EVC) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 294,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.85% . The institutional investor held 855,800 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, up from 561,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Entravision Communications C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.245. About 121,687 shares traded. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has declined 26.74% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 07/03/2018 Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.05 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – Entravision 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entravision Communications Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVC); 29/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Exclusive Promotional Events And Content To Support Its 2018 FIFA World Cup Radio Broadcasts; 11/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS SAYS CO IMPLEMENTED REDUCTION IN FORCE & OTHER DISCRETIONARY EXPENSE CUTS – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – QTRLY NET REVENUE $73.5 MLN VS $70.3 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Exclusive Promotional Events And Content To Support Its 2018 FIFA World Cup Ra; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION 4Q EPS 14C, EST. 1.0C (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION 4Q REV. $73.5M; 14/03/2018 – Entravision 4Q EPS 14c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0.2% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 95,688 shares. Macquarie has 8,547 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Bowen Hanes & Incorporated has 406,018 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 795,232 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 67,807 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Park Avenue Ltd reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Diligent Investors Limited Company holds 0.98% or 17,390 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 800,895 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 25,029 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.23% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Addison Capital invested 2.61% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 10,692 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0.04% or 64,316 shares.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 146,323 shares to 117,338 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 194,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,319 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Basic Materials E (IYM).

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,055 shares to 10,005 shares, valued at $10.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,000 shares, and cut its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold EVC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 48.84 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co holds 32,698 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 6.47M shares. Axa has 244,601 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). The New York-based Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). The Connecticut-based Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.13% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 332,589 shares. Florida-based Deprince Race And Zollo has invested 0.16% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Hillsdale Mgmt owns 36,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prudential accumulated 0% or 14,281 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Company reported 13,456 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc owns 0% invested in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 319,498 shares. Bridgeway Cap reported 813,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

