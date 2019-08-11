Rbf Capital Has Boosted By $5.76 Million Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Rbf Capital Llc increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 600% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rbf Capital Llc acquired 120,000 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Rbf Capital Llc holds 140,000 shares with $6.77M value, up from 20,000 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $204.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 19.79 million shares traded or 3.12% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 26/04/2018 – Navistar Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 16/03/2018 – Federal Probe Expands to Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – CFPB CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO HAS DISCONTINUED THE PRACTICES THAT LED TO ITS DEFICIENCIES, AND HAS BEGUN VOLUNTARILY PROVIDING REMEDIATION TO CONSUMERS; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 06/03/2018 – WALKING:-WELLS FARGO BANK PROVIDING $50M IN DIP/EXIT FINANCING; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Having “Constructive Dialogue” With Fed on Recently Submitted Plans; 12/04/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Preliminary Results Subject to Change Because of Talks With CFPB, OCC Over Compliance Risk Management Program; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS

Among 3 analysts covering Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Slate Office REIT had 3 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by IBC given on Monday, March 4. The stock of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) earned “Buy” rating by GMP Securities on Monday, March 4. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. See Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) latest ratings:

Rbf Capital Llc decreased Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) stake by 15,000 shares to 40,000 valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wen Hldg Inc stake by 31,460 shares and now owns 100,087 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of WFC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 1 by Wood. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WFC in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Tuesday, May 21. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $4600 target. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 0.76% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Crestwood Gru Ltd reported 1.43% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Valmark Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Bell Commercial Bank has 8,769 shares. Payden Rygel reported 1,800 shares. Moreover, Kemnay Advisory Services has 0.22% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Savings Bank owns 11,746 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Thompson Investment Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Community Trust And Inv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oarsman Incorporated stated it has 0.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Brandywine Managers Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 10,000 shares. Security Natl stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oakbrook Investments accumulated 0.51% or 175,150 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 1.23 million shares. 130,000 were reported by Pggm Invests.

The stock increased 1.01% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 248,766 shares traded or 86.42% up from the average. Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.