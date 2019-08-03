Rbf Capital Decreased Its Position in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) by $908,580; Riverhead Capital Management Position In Owens Corning (OC) Was Raised

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 79.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 47,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 12,280 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 60,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 761,156 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q FFO 64c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – SABRA RESTRUCTURES CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNATURE HEAL; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 06/03/2018 Sabra Dipping Company Brings New Mediterranean Bean Dips to Market; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Cuts 2018 View To EPS $1.98-EPS $2.06; 12/03/2018 – Sabra Creative Campaign Gives Consumers Something To Sing About

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning (OC) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 14,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 109,750 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 94,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 514,844 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – EXPECTS AN ENVIRONMENT IN 2018 CONSISTENT WITH CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. HOUSING STARTS AND GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION GROWTH; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net $92M; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 08/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280079 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – ON MAY 4, 2018, OWENS CORNING ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EPS 82c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). United Cap Financial Advisers Llc invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Amg Funds Lc reported 0.74% stake. Palouse Capital Management has 5,497 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Parkside State Bank accumulated 45 shares. Moreover, Lee Danner & Bass Inc has 0.23% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Renaissance Techs Lc has 0.02% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Moreover, Pinnacle Assoc Limited has 0.01% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 5,250 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 191,431 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Botty Investors Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 500 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc reported 59,582 shares. 651,787 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Andra Ap holds 0.07% or 53,400 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn, a California-based fund reported 2.99M shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 4,117 shares to 4,753 shares, valued at $913,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 6,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 17.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $84.37M for 11.01 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 57,300 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) by 102,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH).