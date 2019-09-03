Rbf Capital Decreased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $910,000; Gfs Advisors Has Lifted Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Holding by $1.12 Million; Share Value Declined

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25M, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 279,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 5.66M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28M, up from 5.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.04% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 12.87 million shares traded or 65.83% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO: TIMING OF BUYBACK PROGRAM TO DEPEND ON MKT CONDITION; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX TO CONTINUE HEDGING EM CURRENCY EXPOSURE: CFO; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES PHILIPPINES VOLUMES GROWING 8% TO 12% IN 2018: CEO; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CEMENT VOLUMES IN U.K. FLAT DUE TO BREXIT: CEO; 12/03/2018 – CEMEX Becomes First Company to Operate Cement Plants by Remote Control; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX – ADVERSE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN EUROPE AND U.S. ALSO AFFECTED VOLUMES FOR PRODUCTS AND EBITDA GENERATION DURING 1Q18; 06/03/2018 – CEMEX’s FEC Quarry Earns NSSGA’s Platinum Community Relations Award; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX LATAM HOLDINGS CEO JAIME MUGUIRO SPEAKS IN NY; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES DEMAND MOMENTUM IN MEXICO IN COMING MONTHS: CEO; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 35.87 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) by 458,231 shares to 496,960 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 316,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Communications Sys Gr (NASDAQ:ALSK).

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 17,025 shares to 34,432 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,215 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

