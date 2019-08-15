Rbf Capital Cut Stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (LL) by $350,910; Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Stake Has Boosted by Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (LL) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 35,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.21% . The institutional investor held 44,909 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.56% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 1.46 million shares traded or 10.29% up from the average. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Lumber Liquidators: Marco Pescara, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Resigns to Pursue Other Opportunities; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Total Rev Growth Mid-to-Upper Single Digits; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.05. About 186,218 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Par Pacific Announces Change in Chairman of the Board of Directors and Appoints Katherine Hatcher as Independent Director – PRNewswire” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Par Pacific acquires Tacoma refinery with Bank of Hawaii’s help – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

More notable recent Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lumber Liquidators Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Good Is Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Think About Harsco Corporation’s (NYSE:HSC) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lumber Liquidators: Predictable Selloff, Long-Term Prospect – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold LL shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Inc owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 333,681 shares. 45,056 were accumulated by Parametric Assocs Ltd. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Rbf Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Blackrock has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 44,723 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 5,696 shares. Lpl Ltd holds 0% or 11,810 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 51,178 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0.01% or 251,424 shares. 18,938 are owned by Jump Trading Ltd Co. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Fmr has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $152,202 activity. 14,000 shares were bought by KNOWLES DENNIS R., worth $112,610.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH) by 62,739 shares to 97,039 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Daseke Inc by 219,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,076 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).