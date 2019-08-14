Rbf Capital Cut Position in Prgx Global (PRGX) by $1.25 Million; As Bank New York Mellon (Put) (BK) Stock Declined, Mendon Capital Advisors Has Raised by $1.23 Million Its Holding

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Prgx Global Inc (PRGX) by 78.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 178,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.90% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396,000, down from 228,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Prgx Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.63M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.33. About 24,047 shares traded. PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) has declined 37.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGX News: 01/05/2018 – PRGX Global 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 23/04/2018 – DJ PRGX Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRGX); 16/05/2018 – PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – PRGX Global Names Andy Brabender VP, New Business Development; 01/05/2018 – PRGX Global 1Q Rev $36.7M; 16/05/2018 – PRGX: LIMERI WILL STAY WITH COMPANY UNTIL END OF JUNE; 16/05/2018 – PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Fincl Officer; 05/04/2018 – PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vice President, New Business Development; 16/05/2018 – PRGX NAMES DEBORAH SCHLEICHER CFO; 31/05/2018 – MATTHEW A. DRAPKIN EARLIER REPORTED 6.9 PCT STAKE IN PRGX GLOBAL AS OF MAY 26, 2017

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) (BK) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 73,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 6.08M shares traded or 16.50% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 16/04/2018 – 87WZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 26%; 11/04/2018 – 40SI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – 63GB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Repurchases(s); 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Return on Common Equity 12%; 03/04/2018 – 85QT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – 38UU: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Scharf plays it pragmatic at debut investor day

More notable recent PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Chief Product Officer – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2018. More interesting news about PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PRGX Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President, Sales – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PRGX Announces Appointment of New Vice President – Global Retail Sales & Business Development – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold PRGX shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 17.21 million shares or 0.81% less from 17.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 4,434 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 56,207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 1.65 million shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.02% invested in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0% or 39,183 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 8,984 shares. Thb Asset Management holds 1.37% in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) or 1.19 million shares. Ameritas Partners stated it has 1,817 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Limited accumulated 0% or 13,925 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 307,988 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 18,585 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 140,183 shares. Geode Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 247,569 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com reported 3,090 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Co has invested 0% in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX).

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 29,500 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Daseke Inc by 219,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $434,783 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $76,980 was bought by Stewart Ronald E.. Kimble William F bought 3,000 shares worth $20,601. $34,641 worth of PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) shares were bought by WHITTERS JOSEPH E. 3,000 PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) shares with value of $20,924 were bought by OWENS GREGORY J. COSTELLO KEVIN bought $33,759 worth of PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Accredited Investors holds 0.17% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 16,291 shares. M&T Bancshares Corporation owns 115,909 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 112,125 shares or 4.75% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.02% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Cibc Bank & Trust Usa invested 0.1% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 35,506 shares. Community National Bank Na holds 4,183 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Llp has invested 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Fruth Inv reported 13,450 shares. Sigma Planning reported 12,944 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings stated it has 0.18% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Hallmark Mngmt Inc reported 6,780 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Aspiriant Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 4,845 shares.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) (NYSE:FHN) by 29,800 shares to 40,800 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 122,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,500 shares, and cut its stake in Fb Finl Corp.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “David Einhorn’s Q2 Letter To Greenlight Investors Shows New Stakes In Dillards, Chemours, Scientific Games – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of New York Mellon Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BK Technologies Reports Second Quarter and Six Months 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Bank of America Posts Mixed Q2 Results – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Hit Reverse On July’s Gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.