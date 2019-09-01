Rbf Capital Cut Kroger Co (KR) Holding by $1.68 Million; Shares Declined; Harding Loevner LP Cut Weibo (WB) Position by $102.61 Million as Share Value Declined

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 54.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 1.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.51 million, down from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.37. About 1.25M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $738,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 6.17M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 20/04/2018 – Kroger Supermarket Fuel Centers and Its Turkey Hill Dairy Were Not Included in the Sale; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 08/03/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger’s sales beat, but forecast disappoints; 23/05/2018 – Kroger to buy Home Chef in latest move to get meal kits in grocery stores; 07/03/2018 Kroger Tax Savings, Commodity Costs in Focus — Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES FY EPS $1.95 TO $2.15; 23/05/2018 – KROGER TO ACQUIRE HOME CHEF FOR $200M PLUS EARNOUT PAYMENTS; 23/05/2018 – KROGER – INITIAL TRANSACTION PRICE IS $200 MLN & FUTURE EARNOUT PAYMENTS OF UP TO $500 MLN OVER 5 YRS CONTINGENT ON ACHIEVING CERTAIN MILESTONES; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N FY SHR VIEW $2.15 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – KROGER CO – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 12.5 CENTS PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 11,724 shares. Synovus Finance Corp invested in 0% or 2,379 shares. 49,824 were accumulated by Royal State Bank Of Scotland Gp Public Ltd. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 0.06% or 42,050 shares. Oppenheimer Inc has invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 3.92M shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Lc owns 0.39% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 98,854 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 290,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 642,093 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 21,117 shares stake. Amer Assets Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.82% stake. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation has 788 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 47,033 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.05% stake. Monarch Capital Incorporated holds 136,975 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $333.23 million for 14.10 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 8,000 shares to 23,000 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Src Energy Inc by 69,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc accumulated 231 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) or 5,930 shares. Genesis Asset Managers Llp accumulated 3.44M shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 85,563 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Company holds 400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd invested in 0.02% or 28,891 shares. Nordea Mngmt reported 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. First Tru Advsr Lp has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Andra Ap has 0.15% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 82,700 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Gam Ag accumulated 76,292 shares.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 27,329 shares to 2.41M shares, valued at $72.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 651,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.